'Archbishop Bellisario leads hour of prayer for healing and protection'

By Dominique Johnson

The North Star Catholic

Once a month, Archbishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M., leads an hour of prayer to invite the faithful of the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau to pray together via livestream. During his November hour of prayer, the archbishop asked the people of the archdiocese to join to pray for healing and protection for the victims and survivors of abuse and the defense of the vulnerable.

The hour of prayer at the Co-Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Juneau, began with remarks from Archbishop Bellisario on the evening’s intention. “With the release yesterday of the McCarrick report by the Vatican, it is appropriate to continue praying for all those many people who have been victimized as children and vulnerable adults by clergy and other representatives of the church,” he said. The archbishop added, “I want to reiterate my sincere apology to all who have experienced abuse by someone representing the church.”

The archbishop then led the online viewers in the luminous mysteries of the rosary, from the USCCB Child and Youth Protection Office, before ending the hour of prayer with adoration and benediction.

Archbishop Bellisario invites everyone to join him for the December hour of prayer, which will take place December 10, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe.