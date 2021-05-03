'Four deacon candidates continue their path to ordination during Rite of Lector liturgy'

By Deacon Dave Van Tuyl

The North Star Catholic

On Friday evening, April 16th, Archbishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M. celebrated Mass and presided at the Rite of Lector for the four candidates for ordination to the Permanent Diaconate in the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau. John Ostrom (St. Patrick’s, Anchorage), Don Remer (St. Andrew’s, Eagle River), Jon Agosti (St. Anthony’s, Anchorage) and Sandon Broek (Holy Cross, Anchorage) have now been instituted into the Ministry of Lector, continuing on their path to Diaconal Ordination. They are completing their fourth year in the five-year Diaconal Formation program which would culminate in their ordination to the Permanent Diaconate in 2022. Please pray for our newly instituted Lectors, and their wives who support them, as they continue their formation and discernment process.