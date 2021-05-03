'Lumen Christi and Holy Rosary Academy senior profiles'

A total of nine students will graduate from Lumen Christi High School and Holy Rosary Academy this spring. Congratulations to our graduates! We wish you the very best in your endeavors.

Senior Profiles: Lumen Christi High School

Mary Baker was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, and moved to Anchorage in 7th grade. She started attending Lumen Christi in 10th grade. During her three years at Lumen, she has played volleyball, been active in yearbook, and student government. In Mary’s spare time, she loves listening to music, spending time with her family, and binge-watching crime TV shows. She has a part-time job that takes up a chunk of her time in the evenings. Mary is passionate about putting others before herself. She plans to major in nursing at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, and later further her education by becoming a nurse-midwife.

Jonah Doniere was born and raised in Anchorage. He is a member of St. Benedict’s Parish and joined the Lumen Christi family for his senior year of high school. Throughout this academic year, Jonah has helped consistently with St. Benedict’s Parish faith formation program and volunteered whenever possible for St. Benedict’s Parish. At Lumen Christi, Jonah participated in the Debate Team and helped with singing and violin playing during liturgy. In his free time, Jonah paints, plays the violin, enjoys time with church youth group friends, and attends adoration. Jonah is discerning religious life. After high school, he plans to continue praying and contemplating to understand God’s plan for him.

Jaydin Dufrane was born in Monterey, California and has been attending Lumen Christi for six years. While at Lumen, Jaydin has played soccer, participated in track and field, acted in two plays for the drama department, and has participated in student government. In his spare time, Jaydin likes swimming, biking, running, as well as participating in triathlons. Jaydin has been accepted to Washington State University on early admission and plans to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine.

Caleb Furneri joined Lumen Christi in the 10th grade. During his time at Lumen Christi, he has participated in both track and soccer. During his senior year, Caleb also participated in student government. In his free time, he likes to play soccer and rock climb. Next year he will attend Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, where he will continue to play soccer.

Vanessa Goerisch was born and raised in Anchorage. She attended Anchor Lutheran School from preschool to eighth grade. She started attending Lumen halfway through her sophomore year, and she loves the family-oriented atmosphere. Vanessa danced at Barbara’s School of Dance for eleven years and participated in tap, jazz, ballet, acrobatics, contemporary, and hip hop. She has competed in various local competitions and has even competed twice in Canada! She also played the piano for ten years and the saxophone for three years before recently switching to the electric guitar. In her free time, she loves writing stories, listening to music, and hiking with friends and family. She plans to take a gap year before attending college, where she plans to get a degree in the English or history field. She is extremely energetic and hardworking and she always has a smile on her face.

Garrett Renfro has attended Lumen Christi since his freshman year, transferring over from Anchor Lutheran. While at Lumen, he has played basketball, soccer, cross country, and track and field at the varsity level and has even been a captain during his junior and senior years. He also is a competitive shotgun shooter who has won two division championships and four runner-up titles. Garrett has achieved high honors at Lumen and a cumulative GPA of 3.84. Garrett plans to attend Angelo State University and pursue a career in the Air Force after college.

Amber Salvador was born in Anchorage and has attended Lumen Christi High School since the end of 9th grade. Throughout her years at Lumen, Amber has played as libero for the girls’ volleyball team and has made close friends during her time at the school. In her free time, she enjoys drawing art digitally. Amber plans to attend the University of Alaska Anchorage and hopes to pursue a career in the medical field.

Senior Profiles: Holy Rosary Academy

Mitchell Marquez is the son of Dave and Virginia Marquez. He has attended HRA since 7th grade. His hobbies include reading science fiction, playing stringed instruments, researching computer operation systems and programs. Mitchell aspires to apply his understanding of information technologies to applications that improve people’s lives.

Angel Beaty was born in Alaska, but moved to Chile at a young age where she developed an appreciation for the importance of hard work and serving others. Angel moved back to Anchorage in 6th grade, to attend HRA for middle and high school. When she’s not studying, Angel works at a Spanish immersion school. Angel will study clinical psychology and business in college; she intends to own and operate her own counseling practice.