'Parish Profile: Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe'

By Bonnie Bezousek

The North Star Catholic

Located in the Turnagain neighborhood near the Anchorage International Airport, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrates its 50th anniversary as a parish faith community this year. Founded in 1970, the parish first met in the Turnagain Elementary School gym. Later they rented from the Turnagain United Methodist Church. The first building on the new site, built in 1976, was a multipurpose facility, later known as the Lunney Center. Here the parish celebrated Mass, held socials and religious education classes. The present, striking Mission Revival style church building was erected in 2005. It was later named Co-Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Anchorage in 2011. In September 2020, with the inauguration of the new Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau, it was designated the new archdiocese’s cathedral church.

The parish has been served by the Congregation of the Mission (Vincentians) since 2016.

The parish is known for its cultural diversity of its membership and its contagious spirit of hospitality. Mass is celebrated each weekend in English and Spanish. From time to time, on Filipino feasts, Mass is in Tagalog.

Such religious observances as the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Las Posadas, Simbang Gabi, Santo Niño, El Señor de Los Milagros are enthusiastically celebrated each year.

Our Christmas Craft Bazaar, Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner, and international food events, among others, are well-known throughout the metro area.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3900 Wisconsin Street, Anchorage, AK 99517-2334, olg@olgak.org, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Anchorage, Alaska on Facebook.