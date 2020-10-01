'The North Star Catholic to share the story of the new archdiocese'

By Dominique Johnson

The North Star Catholic

With the Catholic Church’s unity in Southern Alaska comes a united Catholic publication to celebrate the Church of the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau, The North Star Catholic.

Fifty years ago, Archbishop Francis Hurley began the publication, The Inside Passage, to communicate with the people of the Diocese of Juneau. His vision for The Inside Passage was a way for the bishop to share the message of the Church with a region spread out over Southeast Alaska.

Almost 20 years ago, Archbishop Hurley established the Catholic Anchor as the print publication to serve the Archdiocese of Anchorage, with the same vision.

With the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau’s inauguration, both newspapers have come together to serve a region spread out over 123,959 square miles.

Archbishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M., serves as the North Star Catholic publisher and envisions the paper as a way to connect the people of our parishes and missions spread out over the vast territory. Our upcoming issues will include articles highlighting our different priests, deacons, religious and lay ministers, and our parishes and Catholic pchools.

From Metlakatla to Unalaska and the cities and villages in-between, The North Star Catholic will serve as a communication piece that helps keep Catholics of the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau connected.