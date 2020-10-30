'Parish Profile: Our Lady of the Lake, Big Lake'

By Carol Hepler

Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Big Lake

Our Lady of the Lake is in Big Lake, Alaska, north of Wasilla on the Parks Highway. The first church building was built in 1966. Two weeks after it was finished, it burned to the ground. Mass was celebrated at Big Lake Elementary until a new church was built in 1978. Big Lake is an area that has many recreational cabins, so we have many regular visitors coming to spend time in the area. We have 93 registered families, the majority of those being retired. Our Lady of the Lake has always been known as a very welcoming community, having many social functions open to all. Outreach has been a big part of Our Lady of the Lake for many years.

After the 1996 Millers Reach Fire and more recently with assistance following fires in the Willow area, we were a major relief center. Our St. Vincent de Paul Society helps people with its Emergency Food Pantry, partners with the Big Lake Community Food Bank, and provides other assistance when available. We have a core of volunteers that maintain our outreach, hospitality, and facilities. We are located at 4275 Oscar Anderson Rd. in Big Lake, mailing address: PO Box 520769, Big Lake, AK 99652. Our phone is 907-892-6492. We have a Facebook Page: Our Lady of the Lake, Big Lake Alaska@OLOLBiglakeak