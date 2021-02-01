'The Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau launches new website aoaj.org'

By Dominique Johnson

The North Star Catholic

The unity process of the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau took another step forward on January 6, 2021, with the launch of the new archdiocesan website aoaj.org.

The new website’s design process began shortly after the announcement of the new archdiocese and after meeting with different website designers. The archdiocese worked with the company eCatholic to create the new web presence for the archdiocese. eCatholic had designed websites for other dioceses such as the Archdiocese of San Francisco and the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

The goal was to design a website that would be easy to navigate, share information and news, feel “Alaskan,” and be mobile friendly.

When a person arrives on the aoaj.org homepage, they will find links to highlighted events and news from the archdiocese right away with the slideshow feature and quick links on the right-hand side. The drop-down menu at the top will guide visitors to the information on the different archdiocesan offices. The new parish and school finders direct people to the various parishes and schools in Southern Alaska with a map feature and links to the parish websites.

To stay informed about the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau and familiarize yourself with the parishes and Catholic schools that serve Southern Alaska, please visit aoaj.org.